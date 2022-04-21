ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmar, NJ

Eastport Development Plan goes forward in Belmar

By Sydney Hilton
Star News Group
Star News Group
 2 days ago
CORRECTION: In the print edition of this article, The Coast Star incorrectly stated that The Acropolis Diner had closed. The Acropolis Diner is still open, and will be until later this year.

BELMAR — A proposal for a retail and condominium complex to replace the Acropolis Diner on Main Street has drawn favorable comments from borough officials, who recently designated Eastport of Belmar LLC as the redeveloper of lots 9, 10, 12 and 13.02.

“This would be the first entire block in town that will be redeveloped under the Seaport Redevelopment Plan,” Councilman Thomas Brennan said during an April 5 discussion of the project.

“It gives us a chance for the community to see what that’s going to be like,” he said.

In addition to the Acropolis diner, at 506 Main St., the site currently includes an unoccupied single family house, Atlantic Automotive at 614 6th Avenue and a parking lot.

At the April 5 meeting, Brian Berzinskis, owner of Grasso Design Group, presented a brief overview of the architectural and site plans that the company intends to propose for consideration by the borough planning board.

There will be 14 condominiums, with two of them on the first floor. The others will be located on the second and third floors of the building.

Borough planner Christine Bell said the proposed project appears to fit within the borough’s vision for the Belmar Seaport Redevelopment Area.

“They paid careful attention to all the requirements, and overall it’s generally consistent,” she said. “There would be no amendments to the plan, they exceed the parking requirements. The redevelopment plan requires two parking spaces per residential unit, and they are at 2.1.”

All of the 14 residential units will be condominiums, individually owned. First floor units would have 1,100 square feet of space. The second and third floor units would be approximately 1400 square feet and include balconies, and lots of “window space” to capitalize on the view of Main Street. .

The two retail spaces would be just under 1,500 square feet each.

The main access into the parking area will be located on the side avenue, not on Main Street. There are several parking spaces that will be parallel, but the majority of the parking available will be at the back of the building, as well as underneath the building structure.

“There will be screening methods on the Main Street side, as well as two retail spaces, but the main concept of the site design with parking is a certain amount of regulated under-building parking spaces for each one of the residential tenants, as well as additional overflow parking outside of the building.” said Mr. Berzinskis.

On the ground floor plan, the condominium complex will have two ground floor retail spaces facing Main Street. Two residential units that would be smaller in square footage than the units that are being proposed upstairs are single story in height and two-bedroom units that have their main access from the ground floor.

The two additional stories, or the second and third floor of the building, will consist of multiple units that have two bedrooms and a den; those units along Main Street have access to wider units with more dimensions to capitalize on the Main Street view. The units in the back, five units, will be facing the parking lot area.

Mr. Berzinskis said he wants the exterior of the building to be as aesthetically pleasing as possible. “Knowing that we already have development adjacent to us on Main Street, we tried to characteristically compliment some of those elements while at the same time taking into account that we want this building to appear differently.”

“There is no access onto Main Street from that under building parking area, but it does have a certain level of screening so that you’re not looking at the cars underneath there.”

Greg Kapalko, owner of the Eastport of Belmar LLC, said, “We felt it was more important that we added more parking on the site, that’s why we went with the interior parking garage.”

He said the plan calls for 46 residential parking spaces. Of that number, ten of the spaces would be on 6th Avenue and four “in the front” for use by the general public or customers of the retail establishments.

“The retail calculations in the Seaport Redevelopment Plan are 3 per 1,000 square feet,” Mr. Kapalko said. “We have 3,000, so we only really need nine spaces. So we’re actually creating an extra five spaces to accommodate the retail.”

The developers are proposing to eliminate the curb cut on Main Street and 6th Ave to create more parking spaces.

“There’s two curb cuts on the 6th Avenue side, “ Mr. Kapalko said. “One which is an exit driveway from the 508 lot and the other is a triple exit driveway from the Jersey Auto Detail Building. There are only two parking spaces on that side of the street.”

Borough Engineer Jerry Freda told the council on April 5 that, “We’ve been through design exercises with the applicant. They’ve gone very positively and currently their application doesn’t need any variances. It meets all the standards of our ordinance, as they’re proposing.

“It will eventually go to the planning board if you guys find it acceptable.

Councilman Thomas Brennan lauded the amount of parking that the developers included.

“I’m the parking hawk, so I really appreciate the fact that we don’t have to deal with the fact that there’s not enough parking here,” he said. “I really appreciate that.”

Mr. Brennan said he was also pleased to see the parking would be at ground level, rather than in “an underground garage.”

The resolution authorizing Eastport of Belmar, LLC as the redeveloper of the land was passed unanimously by the council on April 19, with construction to likely begin in the Spring of 2023.

