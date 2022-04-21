ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brother of UK rap star Dave has murder minimum jail term cut

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA killer whose therapy in prison inspired a Mercury Prize-winning album by his brother Dave the rapper, has had his minimum jail term cut. Christopher Omoregie was one of three teenagers found guilty of murdering 15-year-old Sofyen Belamouadden at a busy London Tube station in 2010. He was sentenced...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
BBC

Bradford quad bike death: Man jailed for life for murder

A man has been jailed for murdering a teenager after chasing and ramming a quad bike with his car. Rahees Mahmood, 18, died and a second man was seriously injured when Jordan Glover drove into the vehicle they were riding on in Bradford in June 2021. Bradford Crown Court heard...
BBC

Dawn Walker death: Husband admits wife's manslaughter

A man accused of killing his wife has pleaded guilty to her manslaughter. The body of 52-year-old Dawn Walker, from Halifax, was discovered in Lightcliffe on 31 October 2021. At Bradford Crown Court, Thomas Nutt, 45, of Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, denied murdering Ms Walker between 27 and 31 October, but he admitted her manslaughter.
BBC

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of baby murders appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies has made another appearance in court ahead of her trial. Lucy Letby denies murdering five boys and three girls on a neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. The 31-year-old also denies attempting to murder five...
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
Daily Mail

Police issue CCTV of suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales

Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales. The American soul star - who also played with Michael Jackson and the Average White Band - was attacked after passing a man in a 2am queue in Aberystwyth earlier this month.
Daily Mail

Man, 32, appears in court charged with raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter, then killing her brother, 13, mother and friend, 11, at sleepover

A 32-year-old man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared before a Crown Court judge for a pre-trial hearing. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.
BBC

Danny Bailey jailed for raping two teenage girls

A man who raped two teenage girls has been jailed for 10 and a half years. Danny Bailey, 20, from Hull, coerced both victims into performing sexual acts, said Humberside Police, who branded him a "pervert" and "predator". He was also sentenced for "disgusting and graphic threats" against a woman,...
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
The Independent

