Karla Ward, executive director of New Beginnings Sexual Assault Services, was named the 2022 ATHENA Award recipient from Girls. Inc. on Thursday. The ATHENA Award is presented annually to an individual who displays excellence, creativity and initiative in their profession, contributes to the community and actively pushes for girls and women to “realize their full potential,” according to Tish Correa Osborne, Girls Inc. chief executive officer.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 29 DAYS AGO