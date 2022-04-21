ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, ID

Madison Memorial achieves Pathway to Excellence designation

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Madison Memorial has been awarded one of the most prestigious credentials in the healthcare industry: the Pathway to Excellence designation.

On Monday, during a phone call between Madison Memorial staff members and Dr. Nora Warshawsky, Pathway Commissioner for the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), the Madison team was officially notified of its attainment of this long-sought goal.

Madison Memorial says it is now the first and only Pathway-to-Excellence certified organization in the state of Idaho.

“This designation would not have come to pass without the individual contributions offered every day at Madison Memorial," Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Kevin McEwan said. "We thank our nurses for making our organization the great place it is, and for cultivating efforts to continually improve our patients’ experience and quality of care.”

The Pathway designation is a global credential, highlighting an organization’s commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses are empowered and valued. Madison Memorial’s nurses constitute an integral part of our team, wielding a powerful voice both in our policies and practices. Pathway nurses, including ours, are fully engaged, which yields higher job engagement, reduced turnover rates, improved safety, and better patient outcomes.

Representatives from Madison Memorial will be in Philadelphia in October to receive its official recognition plaque at the upcoming ANCC National Conference.

KIFI Local News 8

ISU welcomes new Civic Symphony conductor

After a season of programming that featured guests and faculty conductors, Idaho State University welcomes Nell Flanders to serve as Artistic Director and Conductor for the Idaho State-Civic Symphony and ISU Chamber Orchestra. Flanders will also teach in various classroom and applied lesson settings for the College of Arts and Letters. The post ISU welcomes new Civic Symphony conductor appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

LARGEST DONATION IN ISU HISTORY: $14 million gift will result in renovation, renaming of College of Pharmacy

POCATELLO — Idaho State University has received a multi-million dollar gift to renovate the College of Pharmacy’s 80-year-old Leonard Hall. The ALSAM Foundation’s $14 million gift is the largest ever one-time donation received by Idaho State, and it will fund the majority of the construction project. The renovation will focus on replacing research labs with new, state-of-the-art technology, add student learning spaces, and support a growing graduate program in the biomedical and pharmaceutical sciences. The project received approval from the Idaho State Board of Education...
POCATELLO, ID
