REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Madison Memorial has been awarded one of the most prestigious credentials in the healthcare industry: the Pathway to Excellence designation.

On Monday, during a phone call between Madison Memorial staff members and Dr. Nora Warshawsky, Pathway Commissioner for the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), the Madison team was officially notified of its attainment of this long-sought goal.

Madison Memorial says it is now the first and only Pathway-to-Excellence certified organization in the state of Idaho.

“This designation would not have come to pass without the individual contributions offered every day at Madison Memorial," Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Kevin McEwan said. "We thank our nurses for making our organization the great place it is, and for cultivating efforts to continually improve our patients’ experience and quality of care.”

The Pathway designation is a global credential, highlighting an organization’s commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses are empowered and valued. Madison Memorial’s nurses constitute an integral part of our team, wielding a powerful voice both in our policies and practices. Pathway nurses, including ours, are fully engaged, which yields higher job engagement, reduced turnover rates, improved safety, and better patient outcomes.

Representatives from Madison Memorial will be in Philadelphia in October to receive its official recognition plaque at the upcoming ANCC National Conference.

The post Madison Memorial achieves Pathway to Excellence designation appeared first on Local News 8 .