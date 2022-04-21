ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Bird flu drives free-range hens indoors to protect poultry

By DAVID PITT Associated Press
Herald & Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Is it OK for free-range chickens to not range freely?. That's a question free-range egg producers have been pondering lately as they try to be open about their product while also protecting chickens from a highly infectious bird flu that has killed roughly 28 million poultry across...

Comments / 0

Community Policy