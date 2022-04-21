ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast Episode 101: Jets NFL Draft Preview feat. Tony Pauline

By Jake Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
Adam Hunger/Getty Images

In exactly a week the Jets will be on the clock.

For now, it’s the Nos. 4 and 10 picks. We will wait and see if that changes. Do they make a trade for Deebo Samuel? Do they make a trade for another top wide receiver? We will find out what tricks Joe Douglas has up his sleeves. But for now, it’s time to preview what they will do with those picks.

To do that, we bring you a 2022 NFL Draft preview edition of the “Gang’s All Here” podcast with Brian Costello and I. We are joined by NFL Draft analyst at ProFootballNetwork.com, Tony Pauline.

  • NO. 4 PICK: Do Jets grab another offensive lineman or do they go pass rusher? Pass rusher is the bigger need right now. If Kayvon Thibodeaux is there, do the Jets take him? Jermaine Johnson? Evan Neal? Ikem Ekwonu?
  • NO. 10 PICK: Is it a lock the Jets will go with a wide receiver with the No. 10 pick? Garrett Wilson? Drake London? Does Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner slide down to 10 where the Jets can snag him?
  • DEEBO: Can the Jets make a move for Deebo Samuel? AJ Brown? DK Metcalf? How did the Tyreek Hill trade go down?
Tony Pauline Interview:
ProFootballNetwork.com NFL Draft analyst
  • JETS OFFSEASON: Looks great on paper, but we have seen this before.
  • EKWONU: Would need to figure out where he would play if the Jets take him, because they like George Fant.
  • JOHNSON: Predicts Jets will take Jermaine Johnson with the No. 4 pick.
  • RECEIVERS: Likes Wilson over London if the Jets go that way with the No. 10 pick.
SUBSCRIBE ON:

Catch up on all episodes of " Gang's All Here ," a New York Jets podcast, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Coz and Jake on Twitter @BrianCoz and @JakeBrownRadio. New episodes of the podcast drop Mondays and Thursdays.

