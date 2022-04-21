ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway County, MO

500 pounds of weed spills onto road: ‘It is 4/20’ after all, cops say

By Hannah Sparks
New York Post
 2 days ago

Now that’s a ‘high’-way!

Dude, 4/20 was, like, a total bummer for one weed pushing enterprise after their freight spilled 500 pounds of ganja onto an interstate in Callaway County, Missouri, leading to drug trafficking charges for the cross-country cannabis circuit.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared Wednesday’s haul on Twitter. “You don’t see this everyday, but it is 4/20 … ” it tweeted alongside a snapshot of numerous sacks of bud strewn across the asphalt on I-70, which troopers weighed at a quarter-ton.

“After it was all collected at the crash scene, it took more than one patrol car to transport it to the evidence room,” MSHP added in a follow-up tweet . Another photo showed a pyramid of plastic bags purported to be packed with pot.

NBC affiliate KSDK reported that highway patrol had responded to an accident involving a pick-up truck carrying two men, one driving, a woman and a mountain of packaged marijuana.

Troopers needed “more than one patrol car” to move the mountain of marijuana to their evidence room.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol
Charges for hauling more than 220 pounds of pot in Missouri could land traffickers up to 30 years in prison.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol
No one was seriously injured in the crash, it confirmed, but some of their criminal records sure were. Two men from Mexico, aged 32 and 34 , were arrested on felony first-degree drug trafficking charges, MSHP said. One also was charged with reckless driving.

Their charges could be punishable by up to 10 to 30 years in prison, plus fines.

Cannabis is legal for medicinal purposes only in Missouri — which has been a boon for the state, according to the Kansas City Beacon . In January, it reported that medical marijuana dispensaries there brought in $30 million in state tax revenue in 2020.

