ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Palm Coast firefighters free cat stuck in car engine

By Jonathan Simmons
palmcoastobserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalm Coast firefighters rescued a cat trapped inside a car engine on April 19, according to a Facebook post on the Palm Coast Fire Department's official Facebook page. "We...

www.palmcoastobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

Dog stuck in pile of mud saved by officer in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — Officers from the Palm Bay Police Department rescued a dog that was stuck in a puddle of mud Wednesday. Police say they received a call about a dog appearing to be stuck in the mud in a canal off Minton Road, according to the department's Facebook post.
PALM BAY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in a van

Firefighters at Station 105 helped rescue a kitten stuck inside the undercarriage of a vehicle. It happened Monday morning when a van pulled into the station and told firefighters there was an animal stuck somewhere in the vehicle. Firefighters located a kitten near the rear axle of the van. Battalion...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Coast, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Palm Coast, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Palm Coast, FL
InspireMore

When This Couple Adopted A Cat, They Weren’t Expecting To Get A House Panther!

Some pets just seem to be destined for stardom. Andrey and Anastasia are a young couple who live in an apartment in Russia. They aren’t quite ready for children yet, but they wanted a cuddly companion to share their lives with, so they turned to Avito, the Russian version of eBay. They were browsing available cats and kittens when a pair of striking yellow eyes caught their attention.
PETS
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Lady#Firefighters#The Fire Department#Ladder 25
click orlando

Massive great white shark pings off Florida coast

A massive great white shark, being tracked by OCEARCH, pinged off the Gulf Coast of Florida on Thursday. Scot, measuring 12.3 feet in length, pinged at 8:31 a.m., according to OCEARCH. [TRENDING: 14-year-old dies in fall from thrill ride at ICON Park in Orlando | Florida ‘Home Hardening’ bill touted...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
lovemeow.com

Cat Found Wandering on Snowy Roads is So Happy to Have Her Kittens Out of the Cold

A cat who was found wandering on snowy roads, is so happy to have her kittens out of the cold. About a month ago, Mellissa, the founder of Tiny but Mighty Kitten Rescue (in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada), was notified about a cat running around outside in the snow. "I received a message from a fellow rescuer asking if I could take in a very pregnant cat from the streets," Mellissa told Love Meow.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Shark attack on camera reveals what it looks like to get eaten

An underwater camera has captured what it is like to be eaten by a shark after the ocean predator chomped on a cinematographer’s equipment. The filmmaker and conservationist known as Zimy Da Kid was shooting an undersea documentary in the Maldives in April when a tiger shark circling around him took a bite of his 360-degree camera. The equipment survived the attack after the shark released the camera from its jaw, providing a fascinating glimpse into the shark’s mouth and throat.The footage shows the shark’s mouth as it bites down, its razor-sharp teeth, the gills on the inner walls...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy