ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

UNDER FURTHER REVIEW – The 2022 Masters was Tiger’s ‘finest hour’

By The Villager
villagerpublishing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe list of Tiger Woods’ achievements in his storied golf career goes on and on:. 683 weeks—that’s more than 13 years—as the world’s top-ranked player. But in his finest hour as a pro, he finished in 47th place, 13 strokes over par. That was in the 2022...

villagerpublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
GolfWRX

The clever flagstick ploy Scottie Scheffler’s caddie used at the Masters

Since Scottie Scheffler’s Masters victory, there’s been a lot of chatter about how big of an impact Ted Scott had on the result. Prior to caddying for Scheffler, Scott manned the bag of Bubba Watson for 15 years. During that time, Watson won 12 times, including two Masters. There’s little doubt that Scottie’s new looper had plenty of course knowledge and knew how to read the tricky Augusta National green complexes.
GOLF
GolfWRX

The ‘repeated flaw’ in Greg Norman’s game that Nicklaus told him about before Shark’s first major win

As part of its 30th anniversary, ESPN is running a series of shows looking back at some of the most notable sports happenings that occurred from 1979 to 2009. For golf fans of that era, one of the biggest talking points was surely Greg Norman’s seemingly continual inability to get it done during the 1986 major championships. After all, the Australian had already lost 54-hole leads at the Masters and U.S Open, when a 72nd hole bogey and a poor final round had respectively cost him the titles that his play through the season had richly deserved.
GOLF
GolfWRX

The moment Arnold Palmer underestimated Tiger Woods at the 1996 Masters

Despite the legendary status of Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, the biggest change in golf over the last thirty years has surely come via the rise and achievements of one Tiger Woods. Yesterday, CBS Sports writer Kyle Porter tweeted a clipping from Tom Callahan’s book ‘Arnie’ revealing just how Arnie...
GOLF
Golf.com

How a round with Tiger Woods convinced Scottie Scheffler to change irons

Like many of his peers, Scottie Scheffler grew up watching Tiger Woods dominate on the course. So when he had the opportunity to play with one of his childhood heroes during the final round of the 2020 Masters, the 25-year-old soaked up the moment and tried to glean whatever insights he could from how Woods worked his way around Augusta National.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
golfmagic.com

Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira FORCED OUT of Zurich Classic

The duo of Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira were forced to withdraw from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans due to the latter sustaining a back injury, the official PGA Tour communications team have said. Niemann and Pereira had made a solid start to the only team event on the...
GOLF
WOKV

Cantlay and Schauffele open with 59 to lead Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. — (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are a good team even when they're playing for cash and not just a flag. Cantlay holed a 25-foot eagle putt early and chipped in from 40 feet for birdie late, while Schauffele contributed six birdies of his own, and their three straight birdies to close gave them a 13-under 59 in fourballs Thursday to lead the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Golf Channel

With late drama, Jay Haas becomes oldest-ever player to make PGA Tour cut

AVONDALE, La. – Jay Haas made history Friday at the Zurich Classic alongside his son, Bill, but it wasn’t easy. Clinging to an 8-under total that left the duo just inside the cut at the PGA Tour’s only official team event, the elder Haas calmly rolled in a 5-footer for par at the 18th hole to secure a spot in the weekend field and become the oldest player in Tour history to make the cut.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 PGA Championship odds, field: Surprising golf picks, predictions by same model that called the Masters

The 2022 PGA Championship will get underway on Thursday, May 19, and a number of players will enter Southern Hills Country Club confident they can secure their first major championship. Cameron Smith is coming off a third-place finish at the Masters and has finished on top of the leaderboard twice since the calendar flipped to 2022. He won the Players Championship and Sentry Tournament of Champions earlier this season, but should he be included in your 2022 PGA Championship picks?
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Rounds
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Ben Petrick
thegolfnewsnet.com

How long should it take to play a par 3, par 4 and par 5 during a round of golf?

In golf, pace of play matters. Playing at a proper pace of play ensures a great experience for yourself and all players on the golf course. Knowing how long it should take to play 18 holes or 9 holes is important, but it also helps to know how long it should take to play each of the most common types of holes on the golf course.
GOLF
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zach Johnson#Mike Weir#The Masters#Golf Course#The Pga Tour
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, anecdote of rookie of the year

According to theSpun, Tiger Woods has spent the entire 21st century as golf’s most recognizable star. Kyle Porter of CBS Sports shared a passage from Tom Callahan’s 2017 book, “Arnie: The Life of Arnold Palmer”. The anecdote shows the sport’s former greats getting a glimpse of...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Jason Day in the mix with little-known partner, X-Cantlay own the lead and Jay Haas sets a record for the ages

Jason Day is in contention again on the PGA Tour. And who’s that with him? No … seriously, who is that with him? Jason Scrivener?. You’re forgiven—even the most diehard golf fans among us—if the inclusion of Scrivener on a PGA Tour leaderboard caused you to do a double take. In fact, the second question in his press conference after his second round in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was, “Could you pronounce your last name?”
GOLF
Golf Digest

Cantlay and Schauffele dominate, a missed walk-up song opportunity and a season-saving week

There are no World Ranking points up for grabs this week in the Zurich Classic, and the volatility of the non-stroke-play format always leads to an eclectic leaderboard. Funny, then, that two of the best teams in the field occupy the top of the leaderboard with 18 holes to play. Scottie Scheffler’s the highest-ranked player at TPC Louisiana—he’s the highest-ranked player in literally any golf tournament in the world these days—and Xander Schauffele (world No. 12) and Patrick Cantlay (No. 4) have a lower average ranking than that of Scheffler and his partner, Ryan Palmer. So do Sam Burns (No. 11) and Billy Horschel (No. 13). If Scheffler couldn’t continue the heater and the golden-child duo of Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland couldn’t challenge, tournament organizers couldn’t ask for much better than a Schauffele/Cantlay masterclass.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"As nervous as I've ever been" Jay Haas reacts to PGA Tour record

As far as milestones go this one is pretty special. Jay Haas has become the oldest player in history to make a PGA Tour cut. At the age of 68, Haas made the cut on the number alongside his 39-year-old son Bill at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. It...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Former MLB star tells epic story about Augusta National’s diabolical greens

Most avid golf fans feel like they know the contours of Augusta National‘s infamous greens. Although most of us have never played the course (save for a lucky few), watching the pros tackle it each spring gives us some familiarity with the slopes of the putting surfaces. But until you experience them for yourself, the diabolical nature of the greens can never be fully understood.
AUGUSTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mark Calcavecchia celebrates 1,000th career start, announces he'll play 150th British Open for major championship send-off

A thousand official starts across the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions is definitely deserving of a first-tee cake. On Friday, which happened to be his wife Brenda’s birthday, Mark Calcavecchia became the 23rd golfer to do so when he teed off at this week’s ClubCorp Classic near Dallas. PGA Tour Champions President Miller Brady did the honors of presenting the cake to Calcavecchia, who 40 years ago made his Tour debut.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy