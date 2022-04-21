Taylor County teacher arrested for sexually abusing student

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A Taylor County teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student.

According to court documents, a 14-year-old girl told the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department that Samuel Myers, 43, of Flemington, inappropriately touched her inside of a classroom at Taylor County Middle School in Grafton.

Deputies said the incident took place in February earlier this year while Myers was employed at the school as a fifth-grade teacher. According to deputies, Myers and the eighth-grader were alone in his classroom when he touched her sexually by putting his groin on her leg, to where she could “feel the physical contact of the defendant’s penis”, and putting his hand on her genitals.

Through investigation, deputies also learned that Myers frequently messaged the victim outside of school hours without her parents’ knowledge. In these messages, Myers repeatedly told her to come to his classroom after school, even though he wasn’t her teacher.

Myers has been charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or person in a position of trust. He is currently out on bond.

