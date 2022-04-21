ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe Road bridge reconstruction: Traffic switch starting April 14

By The Villager
 2 days ago

Reconstruction of the bridge on Arapahoe Road, east of University Boulevard is underway. Road closures are expected during the project. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during construction. Please pay attention while driving in the work...

