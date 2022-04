The 2022 NFL Draft is officially one week away and projections become reality. It has become increasingly difficult to project where the quarterbacks are going to go in this class and that has been the lynchpin for other decisions. If Carolina's leadership feels that they have to win now, it would stand to reason that their interest in Baker Mayfield -- rather than a rookie -- is genuine. Would Atlanta take a quarterback after bypassing on a stronger group last year? Is Seattle willing to begin a rebuild with 70-year old Pete Carroll as head coach? All of those questions and more are explored in today's thought exercise.

