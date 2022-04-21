ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler man accused of sex with girl under 14

By Jeff Awtrey
KLTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a man accused of having sex with a girl in an encounter set up on Snapchat. Eduardo Avelar, 25, of Tyler, is charged with first-degree aggravated...

