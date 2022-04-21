ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputies arrest wanted Texas fugitive with 31 felony warrants

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0fGAyAqc00 Deputies arrested a wanted Texas fugitive who had 31 felony warrants in the Willowbrook area earlier this week.

Constable deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 received information about the location of 30-year-old Tyrus Turner on April 19.

After further investigation into the information, the department's special operations team, with assistance from DPS air support, executed a felony warrant in the 7700 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway West.

At the location, constable deputies located and apprehended the wanted fugitive.

Deputies said Turner had 31 open felony warrants for burglary of a building and theft of property out of Arlington, Austin, and Fort Worth, as well as Travis, Bexar, and Harris counties.

Faloni Brashear
2d ago

The top US export is "thugs". He is the intentional "product" of the "school-to-prison-pipeline".

