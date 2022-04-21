ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire ravages Gladwin home

By Tereasa Nims Daily News
 2 days ago

A Gladwin family is homeless after a Wednesday evening fire ravaged their house at Oberlin and Pratt Lake roads.

Toshcia Leddy and her husband, Lee, formerly of Midland, only bought the home about six months ago. The couple has invested in fixing up the house and creating a room for her mother. Toshcia Leddy said they renovated most of the house except for the kitchen. They were waiting for warmer weather to do that. In addition, Leddy worked to get her mother settled into the house.

Now, the family has lost everything.

“We had just got everything we needed for her,” Leddy said of her mother's medications and special equipment.

Leddy was home with her 7-year-old son, who had just gotten off the school bus, when they discovered the fire. They were about to head to her 17-year-old son’s track meet, when she heard popping and crackling. She then saw the back half of the garage was ablaze.

She ran inside to call 911.

“Within five minutes, the garage was completely gone,” Leddy said.

The garage isn’t attached to the house, but is just a few feet away from it. She said the fire extended to the house, destroying the eldest child's room and heavily damaging other rooms in the house. The fire also destroyed Leddy’s mother’s apartment off of the garage, which was built especially for her.

“Nothing is salvageable,” she said.

Two months ago, the family installed a state-of-the-art smoke alarm system in the garage and house, Leddy said.

“It never went off,” Leddy said. “If my mother had been in there sleeping, she would have died.”

The American Red Cross is offering the family accommodations in a hotel for several nights.

Leddy doesn’t know what her family's next move will be. She is thankful her family is well and that the family cat got out of the house. She said they may have to resort to living in a camper for the summer while they come up with a plan. If that is where they end up staying, she is trying to figure out where they will shower, how will they store food, and many other concerns.

“There’s multiple things you just don’t think about,” Leddy said.

When Leddy and her daughter went to clean around the house Thursday, they realized they didn’t have a rake or a shovel. Those items were in the garage that was destroyed.

Leddy’s neighbor, Megan Padella, who saw the fire, started a GoFundMe page for the family.

“We all know how long insurance may take, so let's come together as a community and show Lee, Toshcia, and their kids some support during this difficult time,” Padella wrote.

The page has raised $655 of a $5,000 goal. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3vsCzUE

Comments / 1

