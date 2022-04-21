Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas...and northwestern Missouri. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Leavenworth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Doniphan, northwestern Leavenworth, Atchison, southwestern Buchanan and northwestern Platte Counties through 745 PM CDT At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Valley Falls, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Leavenworth, Atchison, Weston, Effingham, Rushville, Lancaster, Easton, Muscotah, Denton, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb, Severance, Farmington, Huron, Iatan, Fort Leavenworth, Stillings, Beverly and Lowemont. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
