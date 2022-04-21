ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Dade by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 13:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN MADISON...UNION...NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...NORTHERN RINGGOLD...WESTERN CLARKE AND SOUTHEASTERN ADAIR COUNTIES At 656 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Green Valley Lake to near Creston to 9 miles northwest of Mount Ayr, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Creston, Winterset, Green Valley Lake, Sun Valley Lake, Afton, Murray, Orient, Lorimor, Diagonal, Tingley, East Peru, Macksburg, Cromwell, Arispe, Shannon City, Thayer, Ellston, Creston Municipal Airport, Green Valley Lake State Park and Winterset-Madison County Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Polk FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR WEST CENTRAL POLK AND SOUTHEASTERN GRAND FORKS COUNTIES At 650 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported minor street flooding over 32nd Avenue South near Columbia Mall in Grand Forks. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, Crookston, Grand Forks AFB, Thompson, Fisher, Emerado, Euclid, Merrifield, Mallory, Bygland, Davidson, Key West and Grand Forks Airport. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 129 and 144. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Story by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Story THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHERN STORY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central Iowa.
STORY COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Potter, Sully, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Potter; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Walworth, McPherson, Campbell, Sully, Edmunds, Potter and Faulk Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Marshall, Roberts, Day, Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Jackson; Tillman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Jackson, northwestern Tillman and north central Wilbarger Counties through 730 PM CDT At 652 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles east of Fargo, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Frederick, Tipton, Manitou and Fargo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...The first Wind Advisory has been cancelled for this evening. The second Wind Advisory starts Sunday morning, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Cass County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will remain gusty overnight, but will remain below advisory criteria.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas...and northwestern Missouri. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Leavenworth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Doniphan, northwestern Leavenworth, Atchison, southwestern Buchanan and northwestern Platte Counties through 745 PM CDT At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Valley Falls, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Leavenworth, Atchison, Weston, Effingham, Rushville, Lancaster, Easton, Muscotah, Denton, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb, Severance, Farmington, Huron, Iatan, Fort Leavenworth, Stillings, Beverly and Lowemont. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Grand Forks, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Grand Forks; Steele; Traill WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Grand Forks, Steele, Traill and Barnes Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Wyoming and panhandle Nebraska. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BANNER COUNTY, NE

