ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Fire Fight Continues On Bryan Street – UPDATE

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChillicothe Firefighters remain on the scene of a house fire at 1119 Bryan St in Chillicothe. The call came in around...

kchi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

No injuries reported in Thursday morning Chillicothe residential fire

CHILLICOTHE – It took a little over seven hours and 140,000 gallons of water for the Chillicothe Fire Department to extinguish a residential fire Thursday morning. Fire chief Eric Reeter says upon arrival to the home on 1119 Bryan Street, heavy smoke was coming from the second and third story windows and overhang. The homeowner told personnel they were working in a detached garage when they noticed smoke coming from the east side of the home. According to the release, due to the balloon-style construction of the home, the fire had already spread from the basement to the attic space before firefighters arrived.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chillicothe, MO
Chillicothe, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

Sentencing scheduled for woman connected to fatal stabbing

SAINT JAMES, Mo. — One of two people accused in the death of a man at a motel in Saint James, Missouri is expected to be sentenced on Monday, April 18. Kimberly Riston was found guilty of five felonies including second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. According, to the Phelps County Sheriff’s office, Donald Wethy, 36, […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Fight#Fire Department#House Fire#Keep The Fire#Chillicothe Firefighters
KTUL

Four arrested for allegedly "jackpotting" ATM machine at OnCue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four individuals were arrested by Oklahoma City police on on Thursday for ATM jackpotting. Police arrested 41-year-old Chevalier Martinez, 20-year-old Clever Medina, 33-year-old Wilfredo Lezama-Garcia, and 43-year-old Edgar Ravalo on April 14 for "jackpotting" an ATM Machine at an OnCue at 13600 N. Western in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Police: Dad stabs toddler during Blue Springs police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 18-month-old boy was rushed to the hospital after police say he was stabbed by his father during a police chase Monday in Blue Springs. Officers with the Blue Springs Police Department said a car driven by Tabatha Ong was involved in a crash at the intersection of Missouri 7 Highway and U.S. 40 Highway around 5:30 a.m., after which Ong drove off, trying to evade police. Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was in the passenger seat at the time. He pulled his young son onto his lap and stabbed him in the abdomen during the chase, later telling detectives he feared his son would end up with relatives who would abuse him, according to court documents released Tuesday morning.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
JC Post

Police ID Kansas man who died after crash into river

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash into the Arkansas River and have identified the victim as 58-year-old Christopher Cotter of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a vehicle submersion in the 2300 block of south McLean in...
WICHITA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin man involved in crash where 500 pounds of marijuana scattered I-70 Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers report

CALLAWAY CO, Mo. — Wednesday morning on I-70, east of Columbia, Mo. near Kingdom City, a Joplin man was involved in a multi-vehicle crash where 500 pounds of marijuana scattered the interstate, on 4-20. Glenn Doyle, 53, of Joplin was not injured. However his 2016 Peterbilt was damaged, requiring tow from the scene. USE TWO FINGERS TO NAVIGATE GOOGLE MAP...
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy