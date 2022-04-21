ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catalan chief accuses Spain’s intelligence agency of hacking

By ARITZ PARRA, Associated Press
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — The head of Catalonia’s regional government is accusing Spain’s intelligence agency of conducting what he calls “massive political espionage” on the northeastern region’s independence movement and says that relations with Spain’s national authorities are “on hold” as a...

