Onondaga County, NY

Onondaga County Executive McMahon and Syracuse Mayor Walsh announce public safety measures for Downtown Syracuse

By John Frasier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive was joined by Syracuse Mayor Walsh Thursday afternoon in announcing the city’s...

Syracuse.com

Lawmaker proposes term limits for Onondaga County executive, legislators, comptroller

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A maverick Republican legislator is proposing term limits capped at 12 years for Onondaga County legislators, the county executive and the comptroller. The new law proposed by Legislator Ken Bush Jr., R-Elbridge, also would lengthen a single term for legislators from two years to four, matching the length of each term for executive and comptroller.
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gov. Kathy Hochul Says This is Now Legal In New York State

Today was a big day for the State of New York. It’s the day that the state budget was approved. Here in Western New York, one of the biggest topics has been the brand new Buffalo Bills stadium, which is part of the state budget for this year. The budget, by the way is for $220 billion.
CBS New York

Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner resigns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- The Syracuse police chief has resigned just days after a viral video showed his officers' controversial encounter with a child.Kenton Buckner stepped down Friday. He was immediately replaced by the department's first deputy chief.Syracuse Police were criticized after a video circulated showing officers placing a crying 8-year-old boy into a patrol car after the child allegedly stole a bag of chips.Police say he was taken home and never under arrest.
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Announces First Drug Arrest By Newly Formed Oswego City Drug Task Force

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today on the afternoon of April 21, 2022, the City of Oswego Police Department Drug Task Force in conjunction with the Oswego County Drug Task Force and Oswego City Police Special Response Team arrested Tim J. Tompkins ,30, and Stephanie M. Connolly ,30, for two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd Degree each.
FingerLakes1.com

Cayuga County appoints first-ever operations officer

A seasoned local government employee is set to assume the newly-created role of operations officer for Cayuga County this May. Shereen Androsko, a current supervisor for the Cayuga County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), will assume the new position on May 2, according to The Citizen. The operations officer position was created by the county Legislature at a meeting in September 2021.
Syracuse.com

NY climate law is promising, but public needs more time to comment (Guest Opinion)

Peter Cannavò, of Syracuse, is professor and Chair of Government at Hamilton College. Alma Lowry, of Clinton, is an environmental attorney and Lecturer in Environmental Studies at Hamilton College. Andrew Pattison, of Hamilton, is assistant professor of Environmental Studies at Colgate University. Aaron Strong, of Clinton, is assistant professor of Environmental Studies at Hamilton College.
Romesentinel.com

‘Operation: Walk Oneida’ set to hit streets

ONEIDA — To help reach out to residents, Mayor Helen Acker and Oneida department heads will be walking the streets for “Operation: Walk Oneida.”. The mayor introduced this new initiative at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting during new business. “Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. for an hour, we’re...
CBS New York

Appellate judges vote to uphold N.Y. gerrymandering ruling

NEW YORK -- There was a new court decision Friday on alleged gerrymandering by Democratic lawmakers in New York state.A panel of appellate judges voted 3-2 in favor of upholding a ruling that finds a redrawn Congressional map to be unconstitutional.The judges believe the 2022 map proposal discourages competition and favors Democrats.Gov. Kathy Hochul and other legislative leaders in Albany can still appeal the ruling.
NEWS10 ABC

NY bridge toll increase begins midnight on May 1

Beginning at midnight on May 1, there will be higher toll rates to cross the Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon, Mid-Hudson, Kingston-Rhinecliff, and Rip Van Winkle Bridges. The rate increase will remain in effect through April 30, 2023, and is part of a plan to phase in toll increases over four years.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse police defend actions in 8-year-old boy’s stolen chips case (Good Morning CNY for April 22)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 42. It might hit 80 Sunday ... and it might snow next week. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Michael Buchanan grew up in Geneseo, near Rochester, with an “appreciation for the Greek Revival” houses of Upstate New York. After design school and opening his own Manhattan showroom, he got started in “real estate investing and preservation.” The Peter Fort House in Aurora had been on his radar for a while. When it hit the market in early 2020, he “swooped in” and purchased it. “I wanted to take the house to the next level and enhance the beautiful architectural details,” he said. “I wanted to bring the elegance back.” Take a look inside the historic home. (Photo courtesy of Clyde Gillam)
WKTV

Oneida, Herkimer counties see spike in COVID-19 cases

Oneida and Herkimer counties are now listed by the CDC as areas with high "community levels" of COVID-19 as of Friday morning. New York has one of the highest transmission rates in the country overall, according to statistics from the CDC. Otsego County is still at a medium level. The...
