Onondaga County Executive McMahon and Syracuse Mayor Walsh announce public safety measures for Downtown Syracuse

High: 55; Low: 42. It might hit 80 Sunday ... and it might snow next week. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Michael Buchanan grew up in Geneseo, near Rochester, with an "appreciation for the Greek Revival" houses of Upstate New York. After design school and opening his own Manhattan showroom, he got started in "real estate investing and preservation." The Peter Fort House in Aurora had been on his radar for a while. When it hit the market in early 2020, he "swooped in" and purchased it. "I wanted to take the house to the next level and enhance the beautiful architectural details," he said. "I wanted to bring the elegance back." Take a look inside the historic home. (Photo courtesy of Clyde Gillam)

