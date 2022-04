The Saint Family finally put their differences aside!!!. Well, not really. The family is still in heavy turmoil on the show. In real life, the stars of FX‘s Snowfall couldn’t have been happier to reunite with each other. Last night (April 20), Damson Idris (who plays Franklin Saint on the show set in the 1980s during the crack epidemic in LA) linked with his TV family at the 2022 Pan African Film and Arts Festival. They were in attendance to watch a special screening of the season finale of the fifth season of their hit series as part of the festival.

