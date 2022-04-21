Volunteers deploy to 26 sites for Live United Day
LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — United Way of Northwest Arkansas will hold Live United Day on Friday, April 22 featuring more than 200 United Way volunteers representing 23 local companies.
According to a press release, the volunteers will participate in service projects at 26 sites throughout NWA in honor of National Volunteer month and help corporate partners demonstrate strong corporate citizenship, community leadership and a culture of philanthropy by giving back to local nonprofits.
Local non-profit organizations include:
Bentonville
Boys and Girls Club of Benton County
Havenwood
Fayetteville
Apple Seeds
Donald W. Reynolds Boys and Girls Club
Magdalene Serenity House, Inc.
Ozark Literacy Council
Rockin’ Baker
Huntsville
Girl Scouts Camp NOARK
Lowell
First Tee Northwest Arkansas
Our Healthy Communities, Inc.
Rogers
Child Care Aware
Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County
Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter
Open Avenues
Restoration Village
Sunshine School and Development Center
Teen Action and Support Center
Siloam Springs
Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County
City of Siloam Springs
Springdale
Elizabeth Richardson Center (2 projects)
Family Network
Northwest Arkansas Food Bank
OneCommunity
Springdale Schools Treehouse Pantry
Springdale Senior Center
The event will last from 9 a.m. to noon.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 0