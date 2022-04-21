ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg County, KY

Repairs scheduled for bridge over Lewis Creek

By Jana Garrett
 2 days ago

MUHLENBERG Co., Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Muhlenberg can expect some lane restrictions starting on Thursday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says crews will begin needed repairs at the bridge over Lewis Creek on the West Kentucky Parkway. Officials say the repair work is needed due to a previous crash involving a commercial vehicle.

What is going on at 420 Main?

KYTC says lane restrictions will be during the day and will only impact the Eastbound slow lane. Repairs are scheduled for completion on April 29.

