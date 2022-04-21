ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Warm, less windy Thursday

By Eric DoBroka
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Picture perfect Thursday with less wind in the forecast! That’s exactly what we need to help battle some of these blazes across the state. We’ll need today to catch our breath before a major storm comes our way Friday. Thursday’s high temperatures will continue to hover around 10° above average once again. This puts Albuquerque in the lower 80s, Roswell in the middle 90s, and Santa Fe in the middle 70s with sunny skies.

Some stronger afternoon wind gusts over 30 mph are possible in the highlands around the metro, but not quite as bad as other days this week. Meanwhile, overnight Thursday a powerful storm continues to develop and strengthen from the Intermountain West. This will send near hurricane force wind gusts across the northern half of the state. Angel Fire could even see a gust over 80 mph! So this will be a highly impactful storm with blowing dust and isolated power outages.

We’ll still be warm during the day Friday before the cold front arrives. We’ll be too far south to see any rain or snow from the storm, but we’ll catch the colder temps with a 15-20° drop into Saturday morning. We’ll still stay breezy through Saturday as temperatures cool statewide under partly cloudy skies. High wind gusts will top 40-50 mph east of the mountains. Sunday we’ll finally see calmer conditions with highs 5-10° below average. Next week looks more seasonal with less wind than this week thankfully.

