ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

How Lubbock marks water, power, sewage lines before construction

By Katie Gray
everythinglubbock.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas – April is a big month for construction. The City of Lubbock was out marking water, power, and sewage lines between 15th Street and Avenue O. A water...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
FMX 94.5

Would You Fail This Texas City Pronunciation Test?

If you don't live in a major city in Texas, then you're used to people not even knowing your hometown exists. What's even worse is when they pretend to know the town or city you're talking about but they obviously don't based on how terribly they butcher the name. Surprisingly,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Lubbock is the best Texas city for home pricing per square foot

The median home value in the U.S., which is $350,000, can buy someone a 3,569 square-foot home in Lubbock, according to a study from RealtyHop. That's the best value in Texas and the fourth best in the nation, according to the study. Three of the top 10 cities with the best home values are in Texas, with Laredo coming in at No. 8 and El Paso at No. 10.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Apartment Living: It Just Keeps Getting More Expensive

I've always found it strange that apartment complexes charge more for rent little by little each year. I may be a naïve little boy, but I assumed that if you were renting an apartment for an extended period of time you should be paying less, even if just a little. It makes sense to me for a complex to charge less for a tenant who has shown "loyalty" and consistency when it comes to renting an apartment. Show a little appreciation for someone who's giving you consistent business, right?
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Is the Oldest Home Currently for Sale in Lubbock

Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seing new homes being built. While these new homes are wonderful, there are plenty of older homes in Lubbock that deserve some love too. Take this home for example. This is the oldest home for sale in Lubbock right now, and it...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewage#Mark 15#Uban Construction
FMX 94.5

Getting Woke in Lubbock, Texas

If there's one thing that I don't think I'll ever get use to, it's people who celebrate stupidity. Let's start with the word "woke" as it's being used these days:. Aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice) - Merriam Webster.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Beaumont Enterprise

Most scenic Amtrak routes: Line through Texas makes travel list

With more than 20,000 miles of rail and hundreds of trains operating daily, Amtrak connects cities across the U.S. and Canada, offering travelers views across 46 states and three Canadian provinces. That said, a new report ranks the most scenic Amtrak routes in the U.S. and a stretch of railway traversing the Lone Star State made the cut.
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

2 injured in collision with semi near Buffalo Springs Lake

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews were on scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi on FM 400, near Buffalo Springs Lake. The call came in just before noon Friday. DPS reports a truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling southbound on FM 400 and attempted to turn left into a private driveway. A vehicle behind the semi started to pass on the left as the truck was turning when they collided.
BUFFALO SPRINGS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Be Careful Going To The Airport In Midland!

Whenever you're getting ready to go on a trip that involves getting thru the airport in time to catch a flight it can be stressful. Even when it's a smaller airport like the Midland International Air & Space Port. Only a few gates to choose from, not far apart so there's no running to catch a flight unless you are incredibly late, right? Well-my wife was flying home recently to see my stepdaughter back in Illinois. She has the first flight out of the morning, which meant getting her there at least an hour to an hour and a half early so there would be no need to rush. Well as it turns out, we got a late start to the morning and the designated time she wanted to be on the road for the airport passed us by.
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa American

Fire departments pitch in to fight fire

Firefighters spent roughly six hours Wednesday night battling a blaze that completely destroyed a large commercial building at Viking Pools on East Interstate 20 near FM 1788. Dispatchers received multiple calls from passersby reporting the fire around 7:45 p.m. and when firefighters arrived they discovered a 24,000 square foot building used to manufacture fiberglass pools engulfed in flames, said Karisa Danley, a spokeswoman for the City of Midland.
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy