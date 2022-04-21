ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW Health at The American Center changes name to UW Health East Madison Hospital

By Jaymes Langrehr
MADISON, Wis. — After being known as UW Health at The American Center since it first opened in 2015, the provider’s east side hospital will now be called UW Health East Madison Hospital going forward.

UW Health made the announcement Thursday morning, although they say the name change became official earlier this month, on April 12. Patients received notices about the change in mid-March.

It’s the latest change made by UW Health in hopes of clarifying where each hospital and clinic is, allowing people to find their way to the facilities more easily. It’s the third official name change for a UW Health site this year after the UW Health Arboretum Clinic became the UW Health 1102 S. Park St. Clinic in January and the UW Odana Atrium Clinic became the UW Health Odana Rd. Clinic in March.

UW Health cited its growth in Wisconsin and Illinois as another reason to more clearly name its facilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPVNj_0fGAsemC00

Officials say only the name is changing at UW Health East Madison Hospital, as they will still offer all of the services and procedures they have in the past.

