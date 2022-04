Bayern Munich clinched their tenth straight Bundesliga title with a 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker Saturday. Mistakes from Dortmund allowed Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski to put things out of reach in the first half as they finished off moves started by Dortmund errors. Dortmund did make things interesting in the second half by scoring a penalty in the 52nd minute, but it wasn't enough to stop Bayern in their title pursuit. Jamal Musiala put things out of sight in the 84th minute to secure the title.

SOCCER ・ 6 HOURS AGO