Marshall County, AL

Woman charged with elder abuse, trying to bite deputy

By Jess Grotjahn
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Marshall County woman is facing numerous charges, including elder abuse, after authorities were called to a home about a domestic violence dispute.

Grant Police and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Starnes Loop Road in Grant on Wednesday, April 20.

The sheriff’s office says Andi Daniel Wichmann, 39, apparently got into a fight with her 78-year-old grandmother. Authorities said Wichmann had thrown furniture into the yard and urinated on the front steps before officers arrived.

During Wichmann’s arrest, she allegedly tried to bite the deputies as she was being taken into custody.

Wichman is charged with third-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest, and third-degree elder abuse and neglect.

Wichmann was taken to the Marshall County Jail on a $13,000 bond.

