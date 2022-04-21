Update: Passenger in Conway Public Library crash dies

ANDOVER, Maine — Two people are seriously hurt after a moose versus motorcycle crash in Andover Friday night. According to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office, a man was driving a motorcycle with a woman passenger on Elm Street, or Route 120, the evening of April 15. Around 9:21 p.m., the Oxford County Regional Communications Center received a call that the motorcycle had crashed when a moose entered the roadway near the intersection of East Andover Road.
A husband and wife reported missing earlier this week were found shot to death in a wooded area in Concord, New Hampshire, CBS Boston reports. Investigators said 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende Reid were shot multiple times. The deaths have been ruled homicides. Their bodies were found Thursday evening...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Conway man was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Highway 319 in Horry County, authorities said. It happened about 2:30 p.m. on Field Woods Drive when Nathan Nadeau’s 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle went off the road and flipped multiple times, South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David […]
HARPSWELL, Maine — A Harpswell man suffered serious head injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning on Route 24, also known as Harpswell Islands Road. Giard Fernand, 61, was traveling east in a 2008 Nissan Titan truck just after 9 a.m. when the vehicle left the road and struck a large tree head on, according to a release from Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Capt. Craig Smith.
SACO, Maine — Maine State Police and the Saco Police Department are investigating an incident in Saco Friday night, closing the bridge on Market Street for several hours. According to authorities, the car's driver on the bridge died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. This all stemmed from a domestic...
Virginia Oliver is someone who is unforgettable. Virginia has been introduced on many different media stations and featured recently on News Center Maine for her phenomenal life that is only getting better. She is beloved in Maine and has been dubbed, "The Lobster Lady." At 102 years old she is...
SEARSMONT, Maine — Maine State Police, investigating a Searsmont woman believed to be violating conditions of release, arrested the woman and another man on Thursday. Troopers and the Knox County Sheriff's Office searched for Grace Barter, 35, of Searsmont, believing she was violating conditions of release from the Knox County Jail following charges of domestic violence, assault with a dangerous weapon, and that she was in contact with her 18-month-old daughter, the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a news release Friday.
A 75-year-0ld woman died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 10 in Weyauwega, officials said. The crash was reported just after 2:30 p.m. by multiple 911 callers, according to a Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department release. An initial investigation shows the woman was driving westbound on Hwy. 10 near County Hwy. F when she left the roadway, collided with the end of a guardrail and descended an embankment before the vehicle came to rest in a field adjacent to the Hwy. F off-ramp.
According to WGME 13, the family of a Maine man who was killed by an Amazon box truck on I-295 in 2020 is suing the massive corporation. The crash happened back in July of 2020 when 41-year-old Joe Fisher had pulled over on Interstate 295 in Topsham to re-secure some gear on his truck. Fisher, along with his family, were headed north that day for a camping trip, WGME reports.
SACO, Maine — Maine State Police and Saco Police were on the scene of an incident in Saco Friday night that closed the bridge on Market Street for several hours. According to Saco Police Chief Jack Clements, a driver of a vehicle died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being pulled over.
PORTLAND, Maine — A Waldo County resident has died from the rare Powassan virus, which is contracted through an infected tick bite. According to a news release issued Wednesday by the the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the person likely became infected in Maine and developed neurological symptoms.
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Cruz police said a man was killed Sunday morning when the vehicle he was a passenger in crashed into a utility pole. Police responded to the 5:45 a.m. crash at the intersection of Cayuga and Effey streets and found a car had struck a pole, trapping two men inside. […]
April 21 (UPI) -- Connecticut's Office of Inspector General has charged a state trooper with fatally shooting a 19-year-old Black man two years ago. Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr. announced Wednesday that Connecticut State Trooper Brian North has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm for the police-involved killing of Mubarak Soulemane on Jan. 15, 2020.
Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
CROSS LAKE TWP, Maine — Two people are uninjured after a driver swerved to avoid a deer and crashed into the Cross Lake Cemetary on Thursday Evening. Per a Maine State Police press release sent on Saturday, the driver, Tiffany Dodd, of Woodland, was driving south on Route 161 around 9:41 p.m., when she saw a deer on the roadway and tried to avoid hitting it. Her pickup truck then went into a ditch before crashing into headstones at the Cross Lake Cemetery, Maine State Police Sgt. Jeffrey C. Clark said.
PERRY, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating the death of a woman from Perry, and Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said the circumstances of the woman's death are considered suspicious. In a release Friday, Moss said Pleasant Point police found Kimberly Neptune, 43, dead in...
A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
WELLFLEET, Massachusetts — A Brunswick man pulled from the ocean off a Cape Cod beach on Wednesday has died. Martin Mackey, 48, died at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, Massachusetts. Wellfleet police said they received several 911 calls around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday reporting a surfer attached to a surfboard...
A Madison man was seriously injured after being struck by an SUV while attempting to cross a four-lane road in Skowhegan on Tuesday evening. Eric Casson, 34, was attempting to cross Madison Avenue near the Silver Street intersection at around 10:30 p.m., the Morning Sentinel reported. While attempting to cross,...
