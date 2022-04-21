ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Mike Tyson Beats Up Passenger On Flight To Florida Because He ‘Wouldn’t Stop Talking’

By Joshua Wilburn
Radar Online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer heavyweight champ Mike Tyson was caught on tape beating a fan on a plane before it even took off. The former boxing legend was set to leave San Francisco, CA when he was confronted by an allegedly drunk fan who was nagging Tyson from the seat behind him....

radaronline.com

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Two suspects released from custody after physical altercation with Mike Tyson on airplane

Two suspects were taken into custody on Thursday and later released after getting into a physical altercation with Hall of Fame fighter Mike Tyson onboard an airplane. Video obtained by TMZ showed Tyson punching a man who was continuously antagonizing him aboard a JetBlue flight leaving San Francisco International Airport. Barstool later released a video showing a before-and-aftermath of the incident.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BBC

Mike Tyson punched plane passenger 'after bottle thrown'

Former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson punched a fellow airline passenger after the person "threw a water bottle at him," Tyson's spokesperson has said. Video taken on the plane shows Tyson leaning over his seat as he lands repeated punches an unidentified man. A spokesperson for the boxing Hall of Famer...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Look: What Mike Tyson Did After Airplane Altercation

On Wednesday, retired boxing superstar Mike Tyson made headlines for punching a man in the face several times on a San Francisco airplane. Despite this incident, Tyson still made his way to his intended destination — Miami, Florida — for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. After the conference, video showed of the 55-year-old fighter smoking on stage at an after party with rap superstar Rick Ross and retired wrestler Rick Flair.
MIAMI, FL
CBS LA

Video shows Mike Tyson punching man on plane

Newly released cell phone video shows former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson delivering a flurry of punches to another passenger aboard a plane. The video was shot aboard a JetBlue flight from San Francisco International Airport to Florida Wednesday night, according to TMZ Sports, which obtained the video. It shows the 55-year-old Tyson turned around in his chair delivering a flurry of blows to a male passenger in a seat behind him. Prior to being attacked, the video appears to show the passenger badgering Tyson. A friend of the victim who recorded it told TMZ Sports that Tyson was initially patient with him, and agreed to take a photo, but grew tired of being hassled. The video showed the victim was facial injuries following the assault. It's unclear if authorities were contacted, or whether any charges will be filed in the case.  Back in 1999, Tyson served 3 1/2 months in jail for assaulting two motorists in Maryland during a road rage incident. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Mike Tyson’s Fight Mid-Flight Was Reportedly Provoked By Man Throwing A Water Bottle At Him

Click here to read the full article. A video has surfaced from Wednesday (April 20) of Mike Tyson repeatedly punching a fellow passenger who appeared to be badgering him on a scheduled flight from San Francisco to Florida. Witnesses reported to TMZ that the passenger seemed overzealous upon realizing that he was seated behind the famed boxer, and Tyson even took a selfie with him. However, due to being “extremely intoxicated,” the man “wouldn’t stop provoking” Tyson, who asked him to relax.More from VIBE.comFreddie Gibbs Challenges Dr. Umar Johnson To $5 Million Boxing MatchJamie Foxx Confirms Playing Mike Tyson In BiopicMike...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boxing Insider

Mike Tyson Accused Of Punching Airline Passenger Numerous Times

TMZ is reporting that former heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson punched a fellow airline passenger in the face numerous times Wednesday evening. A video of the alleged event is posted on the TMZ site. According to the outlet, “Tyson seemed to lose his cool on a plane on Wednesday night … repeatedly punching a man in the face after the guy had apparently annoyed him.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

