The NFL rumor mill has picked up in recent days as it has been revealed that the wide receivers that were picked in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft are all looking to now cash in on lucrative contracts. One of those players is Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers, who are also looking to move quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Could the Carolina Panthers be a trade destination for both guys?

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO