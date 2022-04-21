Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Tests Positive for COVID-19

Will Garrett Whitlock prove himself a jack-of-all pitching trades Saturday when the Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays?. The Red Sox pitcher makes the first start of his Major League Baseball career in Saturday’s matchup of American League East rivals. Whitlock was a starting pitcher during his minor-league career in the New York Yankees’ system, but but all 50 of his MLB appearances have been as a relief pitcher for the Red Sox in 2021 and 2022. He has been a pitching unicorn so far in his MLB career and he now has the chance to show his stuff from the outset of the game.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO