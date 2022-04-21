ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Marc Fortier
NECN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Red Sox manager Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced. Bench coach Will Venable will manage Thursday's game, and Cora will not...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
Health
NESN

Red Sox, Mets Prospects Brawl In Minor League Game

Is there bad blood brewing between the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets from the depths of their respective organizations?. Nevertheless, the question bears asking after prospects from the Major League Baseball clubs brawled Thursday in Portland, Maine, at Hadlock Field in a minor-league game between the Sea Dogs, Boston’s Double-A affiliate, and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, New York’s affiliate at that level.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

Alex Cora Provides Injury Update On Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez had to exit the game early against the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday night, but his injury isn’t thought to be serious. Martinez left the contest in the bottom of the third inning due to left adductor tightness following his double to left field. He grimaced in pain after rounding first and went into second base standing up.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Venable
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Kevin Plawecki
NESN

Red Sox Prospect Off To Hot Start, Flashes Rare Power-Speed Combo

Boston Red Sox chief of baseball Chaim Bloom might have found his next hidden gem. Red Sox shortstop prospect David Hamilton has been on fire to start the 2022 season in Double-A Portland. The 24-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers that featured Hunter Renfroe and Jackie Bradley Jr.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Garrett Whitlock Makes First Career Start

Will Garrett Whitlock prove himself a jack-of-all pitching trades Saturday when the Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays?. The Red Sox pitcher makes the first start of his Major League Baseball career in Saturday’s matchup of American League East rivals. Whitlock was a starting pitcher during his minor-league career in the New York Yankees’ system, but but all 50 of his MLB appearances have been as a relief pitcher for the Red Sox in 2021 and 2022. He has been a pitching unicorn so far in his MLB career and he now has the chance to show his stuff from the outset of the game.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

J.D. Martinez leaves Red Sox-Blue Jays game with apparent injury

Already dealing with COVID-19 related absences, the Boston Red Sox are now be contending with an injury to one of their top hitters. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez left Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after pulling up lame into second base on a leadoff double to begin the bottom of the third inning, slowing down far before reaching the bag due to what the team called left adductor tightness.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Red Sox#The Blue Jays
ABC6.com

Red Sox Hold Off Rays To Take Series Opener Friday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Xander Bogaerts had three hits and scored twice in the first five innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3. Wander Franco, Tampa Bay’s 21-year-old shortstop, had the first multi-homer game of his career. Michael Wacha gave up two runs on three hits, including Franco’s two homers, in five innings to get his first win for Boston. Matt Barnes got Franco on a groundball for his first save after Jake Diekman walked the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth. Corey Kluber took the loss, allowing four runs on 11 hits in five innings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Rays host the Red Sox on 3-game home losing streak

LINE: Rays -120, Red Sox +100; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Boston Red Sox looking to break their three-game home losing streak. Tampa Bay has a 4-3 record at home and a 7-6 record overall. Rays hitters have a collective .406 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Health
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ESPN

Boston Red Sox reinstate Christian Vazquez from COVID list

The Red Sox have reinstated catcher Christian Vazquez from the COVID-19 injury list, announcing the move ahead of the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston. Vazquez was not in the lineup Wednesday night, with Connor Wong filling in again. Vazquez and infielder Jonathan Arauz had been placed...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy