She has been at odds with the Bravo Network for years after she was reportedly booted from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but Nene Leakes is turning up her tension with the network now that she has filed a federal lawsuit. Leakes was one of the first stars of the hit series that helped make her the multi-millionaire superstar she is today, but an altercation with production while filming resulted in the reality mogul being removed from the show.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO