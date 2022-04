If you're looking for something to watch, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 list, which will tell you what everyone's talking about. On Friday, March 25, the baking competition series Is It Cake? still holds the No. 1 spot, but all eyes will probably be on No. 10. Bridgerton has already made the list the day of its Season 2 premiere. Season 1 was hot enough to make Bridgerton Netflix's second most-watched series of all time, so don't be surprised when the new season climbs the rankings this weekend. Meanwhile, Inventing Anna stays at No. 2, followed by Good Girls at No. 3.

TV SHOWS ・ 29 DAYS AGO