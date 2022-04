– On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Mayor Brandon M. Scott and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (BCRP) announced major updates for the 45th Annual AFRAM Festival. After a successful hybrid experience in 2021, the festival will return to a two-day, in-person event on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19. Commemorating the Juneteenth holiday, AFRAM will honor the holiday by showcasing Baltimore’s best and brightest in Black fashion, art, music, business and culture. The historic Druid Hill Park will once again serve as the backdrop for the 2022 festivities.

