Indianapolis, IN

Can greenspaces mitigate lead exposure? A new study aims to find out

By Carter Barrett
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat was once an abandoned lot on Indianapolis’ Far Eastside is now home to newly planted trees, vegetable beds and walking paths. The rehabbed lot is part of a pilot project and research study to determine if transforming these spaces can mitigate lead exposure. The study, led by...

