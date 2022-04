Dr. Jean Runyon has been named the next president of Piedmont Virginia Community College. Runyon’s hiring concludes a national search that attracted nearly 100 candidates. “Jean Runyon is an impressive and experienced community college leader and I believe she is ready to lead the faculty and staff of PVCC and together do great things,” said DuBois. “Jean offers multi-state leadership experience. She has led innovative efforts to connect adult learners with short-term training programs, which is increasingly important for our colleges, and she has been a successful leader in transfer education.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO