Honolulu, HI

45-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle in Hauula

By Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KkwHi_0fGAmY4c00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a 59-year-old male motorist was driving northbound on Kamehameha Highway in the Hauula area when a 45-year-old male pedestrian appeared in the roadway.

HPD said the 59-year-old man was not able to stop his vehicle in time and collided with the 45-year-old man who was not in a marked crosswalk on Wednesday, April 20, around 2:13 a.m.

The 45-year-old pedestrian was taken to the nearest hospital in critical condition. The 59-year-old motorist was not injuried at the time of the accident.

According to HPD, neither speed, alcohol or drugs appeared to be a contributing factor in the collision on the part of the 59-year-old male motorist. However, it is unknown if they were factors on the part of the 45-year-old male pedestrian.

Honolulu police are investigating.

Comments / 1

GF65
1d ago

Auwe! What's happening in Hau'u'ula'ula? Talk about a bad week. It started with a car collision that closed Kam Hwy next there wae a house fire and now a pedestrian collision.

Reply
2
