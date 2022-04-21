45-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle in Hauula

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a 59-year-old male motorist was driving northbound on Kamehameha Highway in the Hauula area when a 45-year-old male pedestrian appeared in the roadway.

HPD said the 59-year-old man was not able to stop his vehicle in time and collided with the 45-year-old man who was not in a marked crosswalk on Wednesday, April 20, around 2:13 a.m.

The 45-year-old pedestrian was taken to the nearest hospital in critical condition. The 59-year-old motorist was not injuried at the time of the accident.

According to HPD, neither speed, alcohol or drugs appeared to be a contributing factor in the collision on the part of the 59-year-old male motorist. However, it is unknown if they were factors on the part of the 45-year-old male pedestrian.

Honolulu police are investigating.