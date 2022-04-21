ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Car crash causes power outage in Flour Bluff

KIII 3News
KIII 3News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 700 Flour Bluff residents are without power after a car crash involving utility poles, according to Nueces County ESD #2. Two cars were involved in the crash on Glenoak near...

www.kiiitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria woman dies in car crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – 26-year-old Skye Valdez, from Victoria, died Sunday morning, April 3, 2022, in a car crash while traveling north on Highway 59. According to Sergeant Ruben San Miguel with Texas Highway Patrol, Valdez was 5 miles southwest of Edna when the crash occurred. Miguel says that Valdez was the only occupant in the 2005 Ford Focus when she left the roadway and hit an embankment causing her car to overturn multiple times. She was ejected from the vehicle and was declared deceased at Citizens Medical Center at 9:31 am on April 3, 2022.
VICTORIA, TX
WSMV

Over a thousand DES customers without power following car crash

BON AQUA, TN (WSMV) – A car accident Friday left over 1,000 residents without power according to Dickson Electric System. DES said in a tweet that a car accident along Highway 100 and North Tidwell Road caused serious damage to the electric system. This damage resulted in a large...
BON AQUA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Nueces County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Nueces County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Two-vehicle crash leaves one in critical condition

VICTORIA, Texas – On Thursday, April 21, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the Victoria Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash. The crash occurred at the intersection of 2600 Houston Highway. A silver Kia Sportage, occupying Uvence Davila, 81, and Dominga Davila, 79, was traveling westbound on the 2700 block of Houston Highway in the left turn lane. A blue/gray...
VICTORIA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Couple arrested in dollar store robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest.  According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Search warrant leads to large drug bust in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A search warrant executed last Friday led police to a large drug bust and landed two people in jail. Darin Lashawn Montgomery, 49, and Sharika Nicole Groves, 47, are both facing multiple charges relating to the manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 8, officers […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Power Outage#Traffic Accident#Nueces County Esd#Aep#Ccfd#Flour Bluff Dr
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 10 crash

A 75-year-0ld woman died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 10 in Weyauwega, officials said. The crash was reported just after 2:30 p.m. by multiple 911 callers, according to a Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department release. An initial investigation shows the woman was driving westbound on Hwy. 10 near County Hwy. F when she left the roadway, collided with the end of a guardrail and descended an embankment before the vehicle came to rest in a field adjacent to the Hwy. F off-ramp.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
KTSM

Downtown Bank Robbed; EPPD releases photo of suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) were sent to Downtown El Paso, after a reported bank robbery Monday afternoon. EPPD officers rushed to the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 221 North Kansas, after a reported bank robbery shortly after 1 p.m. Officials closed off an area from Franklin […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Nationwide Report

32-year-old Luis Baltazar Torres killed after a motorcycle crash in northeast El Paso (El Paso, TX)

32-year-old Luis Baltazar Torres killed after a motorcycle crash in northeast El Paso (El Paso, TX)Nationwide Report. Officials identified 32-year-old Luis Baltazar Torres, from Ft. Bliss, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday in south-central El Paso. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 11:52 p.m. on US-54 near the Transmountain exit [...]
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: MPD probationary officer told suspect to ‘hide’

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, the Midland Police Department announced it had arrested a probationary officer accused of helping a wanted suspect avoid arrest. Jake Salas and his wife, Beatrice Salas, have both been charged with Hindering the Apprehension of a Known Felon. Another person, identified as Iris Parrish, is also facing the same charge.  […]
MIDLAND, TX
Western Iowa Today

2 Hurt in Carroll County Crash

(Carroll County) Two people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in northern Carroll County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 11:37 a.m. on Saturday at Velvet Avenue and 130th Street. Authorities identified the victims as 31-year-old Alexander Fister of Lytton, Iowa, and 69-year-old Dennis Hardy of Churdan, Iowa.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

VPD officer discovers stolen vehicle, leading to arrests

VICTORIA, Texas – A VPD officer discovers a stolen vehicle during a routine proactive patrol in the 5700 block of Houston Highway, leading to the arrests of two Corpus Christi residents. On Wednesday, April 20, a Victoria Police Department officer from 3rd platoon conducted a routine proactive patrol in the 5700 block of Houston Highway. The officer discovered a possible...
VICTORIA, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy