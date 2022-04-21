Santa Ynez and Goleta Libraries closed Friday, Saturday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Ynez Valley and Golet libraries will be closed on Friday and Saturday as library staff gets the new Circulation, Acquisitions, and Materials Management system ready for launch on Monday.

The library catalog will also be offline, and residents will not be able to place any holds on items from home between April 22 through April 24, according to library officials.

"We apologize for this inconvenience. Bywater Solutions, the new software used by the Black Gold member libraries, will be transferring all of the data into the new computer system," library officials said. "To do this, all activity must be paused until the transfer is complete."

Access to the online catalog will be available again on Monday, April 25. and the libraries will reopen on Tuesday, April 26.

The new software will help library staff check materials in and out, run reports, and manage patrons' accounts.

While there won't be any significant change in users' online accounts, patrons will notice that the PIN number for their accounts will be reset to the last four digits of the phone number on file and that they will be asked to sign in with a library card number and PIN when accessing the Black Gold app.

If there is no phone number on file, the PIN numbers will be reset to 1234.

Following the temporary closure, the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries are extending their operating hours beginning the week of May 2.

“After two years of limited service hours due to the pandemic, we are excited to be expanding our hours to serve a greater number of residents in our community,” said Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries Director Allison Gray.

Starting May 2, the libraries have the following hours:

Goleta Valley Library

Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. -7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Closed Monday

Buellton Library

Monday and Tuesday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Closed Sunday and Thursday

Solvang Library

Tuesday and Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Closed Sunday and Monday

Los Olivos Library

Saturday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Santa Ynez Library

Saturday 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The post Santa Ynez and Goleta Libraries closed Friday, Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .