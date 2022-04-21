ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

Santa Ynez and Goleta Libraries closed Friday, Saturday

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TumVB_0fGAkOZ000

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Ynez Valley and Golet libraries will be closed on Friday and Saturday as library staff gets the new Circulation, Acquisitions, and Materials Management system ready for launch on Monday.

The library catalog will also be offline, and residents will not be able to place any holds on items from home between April 22 through April 24, according to library officials.

"We apologize for this inconvenience. Bywater Solutions, the new software used by the Black Gold member libraries, will be transferring all of the data into the new computer system," library officials said. "To do this, all activity must be paused until the transfer is complete."

Access to the online catalog will be available again on Monday, April 25. and the libraries will reopen on Tuesday, April 26.

The new software will help library staff check materials in and out, run reports, and manage patrons' accounts.

While there won't be any significant change in users' online accounts, patrons will notice that the PIN number for their accounts will be reset to the last four digits of the phone number on file and that they will be asked to sign in with a library card number and PIN when accessing the Black Gold app.

If there is no phone number on file, the PIN numbers will be reset to 1234.

Following the temporary closure, the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries are extending their operating hours beginning the week of May 2.

“After two years of limited service hours due to the pandemic, we are excited to be expanding our hours to serve a greater number of residents in our community,” said Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries Director Allison Gray.

Starting May 2, the libraries have the following hours:

Goleta Valley Library

  • Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. -7 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
  • Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Closed Monday

Buellton Library

  • Monday and Tuesday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Closed Sunday and Thursday

Solvang Library

  • Tuesday and Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Closed Sunday and Monday

Los Olivos Library

  • Saturday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Santa Ynez Library

  • Saturday 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The post Santa Ynez and Goleta Libraries closed Friday, Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goleta, CA
Government
Santa Ynez, CA
Government
City
Goleta, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Ynez, CA
News Channel 3-12

Construction commences on Highway 46 East widening project in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A groundbreaking ceremony for the fifth segment of the $116 million Highway 46 East widening project was held in Cholame on Friday, bringing the project one step closer to the four-lane expressway end goal, according to CalTrans. “It was a great milestone to share this day with our partners The post Construction commences on Highway 46 East widening project in San Luis Obispo County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Gilroy Garlic Festival says farewell to its large event

GILROY, Calif. — The popular Gilroy Garlic Festival and gourmet alley, which attracted tens of thousands of garlic lovers and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities, is being canceled indefinitely. “Due to lingering uncertainties from the pandemic, along with prohibitive insurance requirements by the City of...
GILROY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Library Catalog#Uban Construction#Goleta Libraries#The Santa Ynez Valley#Materials Management#Black Gold#Pin
News Channel 3-12

Stolen car pursuit stretches from Santa Maria to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A stolen vehicle pursuit stretched from Santa Maria to Santa Barbara on Thursday afternoon, and while the car was located, law enforcement officials are still actively looking for the driver of the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The chase started in Santa Maria just before 1:30 p.m. when the The post Stolen car pursuit stretches from Santa Maria to Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for April 14-17

Roy Weigold, age 70, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on April 15. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Joan Catherine De Regt, age 91, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, April 14. Jadyn Louise Hall, age 29, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, April 17.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara MTD to no longer require masks on buses

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Masks will no longer be required, yet will still be highly recommended, on Santa Barbara MTD buses following a court ruling that dropped the mask requirement on public transportation and at public transportation hubs. The post Santa Barbara MTD to no longer require masks on buses appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Fundraising drive underway for historic band shell renovation at Plaza del Mar in Santa Barbara

A call out for some final funds has been made to start renovation plans at the Plaza del Mar band shell in Santa Barbara. The site first opened in 1919 but has rarely been used lately, and remains fenced off. The post Fundraising drive underway for historic band shell renovation at Plaza del Mar in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy