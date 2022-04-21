C&F: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TOANO, Va. (AP) _ C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $5.6 million. The bank, based in Toano,...

freightwaves.com

Heartland Express beats in Q1, sees ‘volatile freight demand’ in 2022

Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported first-quarter earnings per share of 21 cents Thursday after the market opened. The result was 2 cents better than consensus and 4 cents higher year-over-year. Revenue excluding fuel surcharges was 6% lower in the period at $127 million. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) does not provide operating...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Tractor Supply: Q1 Earnings Insights

Tractor Supply TSCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tractor Supply beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $1.41. Revenue was up $232.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Schlumberger Q1 Earnings

Schlumberger SLB reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Schlumberger beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.3. Revenue was up $739.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Blackstone's first-quarter earnings surge 63%

April 21 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc said on Thursday its first-quarter distributable earnings jumped 63% as a strong performance from its real estate and credit businesses offset a weak showing from its hedge funds unit. The world’s largest manager of alternative assets saw distributable earnings, which represent the cash used...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Sleep Number stock dives after earnings report

Shares of Sleep Number Corp. were trading lower in Wednesday’s after-hours market, following the release of first-quarter financial results that came in below analysts’ estimates. At 4:20 p.m. ET, the company’s shares were trading 8.96% lower, at $46.86 per share. The stock ended the day’s regular session with...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Sun Communities

Sun Communities SUI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-04-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sun Communities will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07. Sun Communities bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Freeport-McMoRan stock pulls back, even as profit and revenue topped forecasts

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX, -9.96% pulled back 3.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the gold and copper miner reported first-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, while trimming its outlook for quarterly copper sales. Net income more than doubled to $1.53 billion, or $1.04 a share, from $718 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.07 beat the FactSet consensus of 94 cents. Revenue grew 36.1% to $6.60 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $6.44 billion, as copper sales rose 24.1% to 1.02 billion recoverable pounds and as gold sales increased 58.5% to 409,000 recoverable ounces. Average realized price per pound of copper rose 18.2% to $4.66 and the realized price per ounce of gold increased 12.1% to $1,920. The company cut its copper sales outlook for the second quarter to 1.040 billion pounds from 1.075 billion pounds, for the third quarter to 1.095 billion pounds from 1.125 billion pounds and for the fourth quarter to 1.095 billion pounds from 1.130 billion pounds. The stock has soared 21.7% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Newmont: Q1 Earnings Insights

Newmont NEM reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Newmont missed estimated earnings by 23.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.9. Revenue was up $151.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian FHB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-04-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that First Hawaiian will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. First Hawaiian bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: Five Star Bancorp's Earnings

Five Star Bancorp FSBC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-04-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Five Star Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53. Five Star Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

HCA shares slide 10.6% premarket after revenue miss and lowered guidance

HCA Healthcare Inc. shares HCA, -18.87% slid 10.6% in premarket trade Friday, after the operator of hospitals and walk-in centers missed revenue estimates for the first quarter and lowered its guidance, hurt by inflation and rising costs. The company posted net income of $1.273 billion, or $4.14 a share, for the quarter, compared with $1.423 billion, or $4.14 a share, in the year-earlier period, missing the $4.25 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $14.945 billion from $13.997 billion a year ago, ahead of the $14.720 billion FactSet consensus. "We had a number of positive volume and revenue indicators," Chief Executive Sam Hazen said in a statement. "Unfortunately, they were offset by higher than expected inflationary pressures on labor costs." Same-facility admissions rose 2.1% in the quarter and same facility equivalent admissions rose 5%. Same facility emergency room visits rose 14.6%, and same facility inpatient surgeries rose 0.8%, while same facility outpatient surgeries rose 6.8%. HCA lowered its full-year guidance and now sees revenue of $59.5 billion to $61.5 billion compared with guidance offered in January of $60.0 billion to $62.0 billion. It expects EPS to range from $16.40 to $17.60 compared with January guidance of $18.40 to $19.20. Shares have gained 34% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $15M Of 3 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded higher this morning on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
CNBC

Snap reports ‘challenging’ quarter that missed sales and profit estimates

Snap missed Wall Street expectations for profit and sales when it reported first-quarter results on Thursday after the bell. Snap missed Wall Street expectations for profit and sales, and forecast disappointing revenue growth in the current quarter, when it reported first-quarter results on Thursday. However, daily users grew 18% annually, more than expected.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For American Campus

American Campus ACC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-04-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that American Campus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. American Campus bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Are HCA Healthcare Shares Trading Lower Today

HCA Healthcare Inc HCA has posted Q1 FY22 revenues of $14.94 billion, compared to $13.98 billion a year ago and beating the consensus of $14.74 billion. EPS of $4.12, higher than the $4.14 reported in 1Q of 2021, missed the estimate of $4.25. Same facility admissions increased 2.1% Y/Y, and...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Schlumberger stock rallies after profit and revenue beat expectations, dividend boosted by 40%

Shares of Schlumberger Ltd. SLB, +2.46% rallied 1.1% in premarket trading Friday, after the oil services company reported first-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations and announced a 40% increase in its dividend. Net income rose to $510 million, or 36 cents a share, from $299 million, or 21 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 34 cents topped the FactSet consensus of 33 cents. Revenue grew 14.1% to $5.96 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $5.91 billion, as the company's Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance and Well Construction business exceeded expectations while Production Systems came up shy. Separately, the new quarterly dividend of 17.5 cents a share, up from 12.5 cents, will be payable July 14 to shareholders of record on June 1. Based on Thursday's stock closing price of $40.65, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.72%, compared with the yield for the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF.
STOCKS

