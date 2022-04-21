ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burkburnett, TX

New charges for Burk woman with uncle’s corpse behind home, police say

By Larry Statser, Joshua Hoggard
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GP3op_0fGAhjwM00

BURKBURNETT ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Burkburnett woman who has a pending charge related to a corpse behind her home she did not report in September 2021 is now charged with endangerment of a baby she gave birth to alone at home.

RELATED: Burkburnett woman arrested after failing to report finding her uncle’s dead body https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XC6Cz_0fGAhjwM00

Meghan Noelle Wise April 2022 mugshot, courtesy Wichita County Jail

Meghan Noelle Wise, 35, is charged with felony child endangerment as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers with the Burkburnett Police Department said early on the morning of December 26, 2021, they were dispatched to a home on East 1st Street for reports of a woman in labor.

By the time police arrived at the home, they said Wise had already delivered her baby.

Both Wise and the baby were taken to United Regional Hospital, then the baby was transferred to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.

The next day detectives were notified the baby tested positive for meth, and in January a detective obtained subpoenaed medical records showing Wise also tested positive for meth.

LOCAL NEWS: McNiel Middle School teachers assaulted by students

In September 2021, Wise was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence by failure to report human remains, a Class A Misdemeanor.

A Burkburnett police detective was notified of a body with suspicious circumstances in the 100 block of Avenue F.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00I7RD_0fGAhjwM00
    Wise mugshot from January 2020 courtesy Wichita County Jail
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRbbO_0fGAhjwM00
    Wise mugshot from September 2020 courtesy Wichita County Jail
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qOati_0fGAhjwM00
    Wise mugshot from November 2021 courtesy Wichita County Jail

Police said the body was outside at the rear of the residence next to a shopping cart.

According to authorities, Wise told them she was told the day before by a man that there was a person behind her residence who did not look well.

Police said Wise told them this made her so upset she could not sleep, but she did not call police or go check until the next day. and then realized it was her 54-year-old uncle and he was deceased.

LOCAL CRIME: Convicted up skirt photographer is charged again

Officers said Wise told them she got scared and and “took off.”

That case is still pending in the courts.

More Local Crime Headlines

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
County
Wichita County, TX
City
Burkburnett, TX
Burkburnett, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita County, TX
Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Mcdaniel
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police#Murder#Crime#Kfdx#Burkburnett Woman#United Regional Hospital#Cook Children S Hospital#Mcniel Middle School
Narcity USA

A Woman Used TikTok's Hand Sign To Call For Help & Police Saved Her After A Wild Car Chase

Tennessee police rescued a woman from an alleged kidnapping and domestic violence situation on Sunday, and it's all thanks to a popular hand signal from TikTok. The woman ran into a convenience store in Tennessee, mouthed the word "help," then gave the hand signal by crossing her thumb on her palm and then covering her thumb with the rest of her fingers, the Tennessean newspaper reports.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Independent

Videos show murdering mother’s acting to cover up son’s death

Police bodycam footage shows the chilling moment the mother of murdered five-year-old Logan Mwangi denies knowing what happened to her little boy, just hours after her boyfriend dumped her son’s body in a river.Angharad Williamson, 31, who with John Cole, 40, and a teenager, has been found guilty of murdering Logan, appears hysterical when officers first enter the family’s flat in Bridgend.Williamson, who is wearing an oversized Captain America t-shirt and black shorts and has dyed bright pink hair, demands to see Logan and shouts: “Why aren’t I allowed to see my biological son?”In a later clip, she said: “It’s...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
KGO

Suspect arrested in alleged kidnapping of teen from Walmart parking lot

A suspect in the alleged kidnapping of a Nevada teenager who was last seen in a Walmart parking lot has been arrested, authorities said Friday. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said it has also impounded a pickup truck that was "possibly involved" in 18-year-old Naomi Irion's disappearance, which has since spawned a nationwide search.
FALLON, NV
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy