ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Victory Garden expanding; free seed kits available

By Patty Coller
WYTV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WKBN) – A popular gardening program in Ohio offered through OSU Extension (OSU) and the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is expanding. OSU and ODA are kicking off their third year of the Ohio Victory Gardens and expanding...

www.wytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Stinky landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders in over 30 states: "Worse than murder hornets!"

Stinky but handsome and widely popular landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders, creating thickets that overwhelm native plants and sport nasty four-inch spikes. Bradford pears and 24 other ornamental trees were developed from Callery pears - a species brought to America a century ago to save ravaged pear orchards. Now, their invasive descendants have been reported in more than 30 states.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cleveland.com

How to keep deer from eating your garden plants

A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
BobVila

12 Bulbs to Plant in the Spring for Showstopping Summer Blooms

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Gardeners#Wkbn#Oda#The Ohio Victory Gardens#Osu Extension County
AOL Corp

For Earth Day, plant native plants, practice benign neglect

This image provided by Mt. Cuba Center shows the formal native plant garden blooming at the botanical garden, located in Hockessin, Del. Plantings depicted are: Amsonia tabernaemontana 'Storm Cloud', Asclepias tuberosa, Coreopsis verticillata 'Crazy Cayenne', Gillenia trifoliata 'Pink Profusion', Monarda didyma 'AChall', Penstemon 'Dark Towers', Physocarpus opulifolius 'SMPOTW', Rudbeckia maxima, Sisyrinchium angustifolium 'Lucerne', Solidago sphacelata 'Golden Fleece' and Symphyotrichum oblongifolium 'October Skies'. (Alessandra N. Stokley/Mt. Cuba Center via AP)
HOCKESSIN, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
WBNS 10TV Columbus

How spring bloom is fairing in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While spring bloom can start as early as March, our “peak” bloom usually occurs from mid-April to mid-May. When and how long the foliage sticks around is very weather dependent. “A lot of our spring flowers only open on sunny days and that’s because...
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Grow Your Indoor Garden with This Easy Guide to Propagating Plants

With houseplant projects on the rise lately (there’s a tutorial available for everything from creating homemade planters to building greenery walls to mixing your own potting soil), it only makes sense to expand your plant collection with this straightforward weekend project. Grow new buds using cuttings from your thriving plants and upcycled glass bottles, then display them in a stylish shelf.
GARDENING
Gin Lee

Growing cherry trees from seed

Planting cherry pits /Growing cherry trees from seeds.Gin Lee. Planting cherry pits is a fun DIY project that anyone can do, and it's cool to watch the pits sprout and grow into cherry trees. Today, I will tell you how I took the seeds (pits) of some store-purchased cherries and planted them to grow cherry trees.
10TV

Columbus Zoo welcomes birth of baby penguin

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced its newest addition to its Shores and Aquarium region on Wednesday. The Humboldt penguin was born on March 20 and has been growing fast, according to the zoo. The zoo said since they brought in all their birds indoors because...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy