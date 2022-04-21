ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Populous, McConnell and K2 pull out of Redding Civic and Rodeo Grounds deal

By Ashley Gardner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDDING, Calif. — A development group that had planned to buy the Redding Civic and Redding Rodeo Grounds in an effort to revitalize the area has pulled out following a recent delay by the Redding City Council. The Redding City Council voted Tuesday to update the Riverfront Specific...

