Seattle Storm announces new streaming deal with Prime Video

Seattle Storm v Phoenix Mercury PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 09: Jewell Loyd #24 of the Seattle Storm passes the ball pressured by Brianna Turner #21 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of the WNBA game at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 09, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Amazon’s Prime Video will be the official streaming service of the Seattle Storm, the team announced Thursday.

About 30 Storm games will be available to Prime Video customers throughout the state.

The landmark deal is one of the first among streamers to hold local broadcast rights with a WNBA team.

The Storm season is set to tip off on May 6, when the Storm hosts the Minnesota Lynx at the Climate Pledge Arena.

In addition to Storm coverage, Prime Video will also host 17 exclusive, nationally televised in-season games, including the second annual WNBA Commissioner’s Cup by Coinbase and the Cup Championship Game on July 26.

The complete Storm schedule on Prime Video can be found here.

©2022 Cox Media Group