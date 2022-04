Lux Performance Group has been gone from the National Trans Am by Pirelli championship since 2019 but that is all about to change. Two years racing around the West Coast is enough and Cindi Lux is ready to be back on the road. Competitors and fans of the 14-time road racing champion have been warned: Lux Performance Group is packing the overnight bag for a seven race national tour. The Aloha, Oregon driver will bring the No. 45 Black Rock Coffee Bar/Lux Performance Group Dodge Viper ACR-X “Coffee Machine” back onto the main stage in the SGT class with a second V10 American classic, the No. 35 Dodge Viper ACR-X, also fielded by Lux Performance Group for longtime client Dirk Leuenberger (Redmond, Washington).

ALOHA, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO