Talladega Superspeedway has been both a place of triumph and disappointment for Bubba Wallace. He still holds the prestigious racetrack and venue close to his heart, though. Wallace told FOX Sports this week that he feels Talladega has made him who he is today. Without all the experiences he’s had – both good and bad – he might be an entirely different person.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO