Chicago, IL

Another cautionary journalistic tale

By Jeff Ward
thefirstward.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever bite the hand that feeds you. – Author Unknown. The plan was to preface this piece with yet another claim of how the plethora of post COVID follies never ceases to amaze me. But then I realized I’d actually written this story before. Back in 2018 the “newspaper” was DNAinfo...

thefirstward.net

Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
LINCOLN, MT
The Atlantic

Why the Past 10 Years of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid

What would it have been like to live in Babel in the days after its destruction? In the Book of Genesis, we are told that the descendants of Noah built a great city in the land of Shinar. They built a tower “with its top in the heavens” to “make a name” for themselves. God was offended by the hubris of humanity and said:
RELIGION
Chicago Public Radio

Lightfoot called out Chicago media’s lack of diversity. A year later, journalists of color say access to her hasn’t improved.

In May of last year, Mayor Lori Lightfoot took a bold and controversial step to mark her first two years in office: She granted one-on-one interviews exclusively to reporters of color. Lightfoot said her one-day policy was meant to draw attention to a lack of diversity in the city’s press corps, but critics called it a publicity stunt that deflected efforts to evaluate her performance in office.
CHICAGO, IL
fox40jackson.com

Reporter to Chicago’s Lightfoot: How can you ‘possibly even consider’ re-election after ‘harm you’ve caused’

A reporter asked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a press conference Tuesday how she could even consider running for re-election after all the “harm” she’s caused. The reporter began by saying the mayor always starts her press conferences by saying that crime is down and the “economy is booming.” Lightfoot said that this wasn’t true and asked the journalist to continue with his question.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Who Is Responsible For Inventing Chicago’s Famous Italian Beef?

The Chicago Italian Beef is a unique hyper-local regional favorite. It's definitely one of those "If You Know, You Know" kind of foods. You'd be hard pressed to find anyone from northern Illinois or southern Wisconsin that has never had one and just as hard pressed to find a decent Italian beef outside of that area. If you ever see an Italian beef on the menu and you don't see anything related to the Bears or Packers on the wall, it's probably a good idea to pass.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

UIC political science professor Dick Simpson warns American "democracy is in grave danger"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- From the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to the state of politics in America, University of Illinois at Chicago political science professor and former Chicago alderman Dick Simpson is tackling it all in his new book, Democracy's Rebirth: The View from Chicago.Simpson told CBS 2's Jim Williams what he thinks needs to be shored up in the nation's democracy during this time of great divisions. Simpson says the nation's democracy needs to be reborn, because it's in trouble.WILLIAMS: "To what extent is democracy in peril?SIMPSON: "I think democracy is in grave danger. We have problems...
CHICAGO, IL
#Covid#The Chicago Reader#Mensa
97ZOK

Illinois’ World Famous Hot Dog Stand Changes Name For Holiday

The world-famous "Wieners Circle" hot dog stand in Chicago decided to change its name in honor of the "420" holiday. Illinois Businesses Are Getting In The Spirit Of "420" Holiday. Since recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois, a lot of people, including business owners are really getting into the "420"...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

On this day 36 years ago: Al Capone's vault is blasted open, nothing of interest is found

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this day 36 years ago, Geraldo Rivera headed into the real vault of Chicago gangster Al Capone. The vault was located in the old Lexington Hotel, at 2135 S. Michigan Ave. in the South Loop. Tens of millions of people tuned in back on April 21, 1986 to see what, if anything, the gangster left in his vault. CBS 2's John Drummond was there for the big blast, and reported on it on CBS 2's The 10 O'clock News that night. He called it the biggest excavation since archaeologists dug up King Tut's tomb.But to...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

An Extensive List Of Chicago’s Most Spectacular Public Art Pieces

Chicago’s array of public art pieces is second to none!. Nowhere can boast of an architectural and artistic diversity equivalent to that on offer in Chicago. With a plethora of world-renowned museums, a thriving art scene, and the cosmopolitanism of our motley metropolis the result is an array of artistic creations in every shape and form. One area where Chicago particularly excels is in its public art pieces. Many of these were initially met with controversy or scrutiny but have gone on to become part of the fabric of Chicago and some of the city’s most cherished features.
CHICAGO, IL
hackernoon.com

The American Dream 'Exists,' But What is the Reality?

In 1788, George Washington predicted that America would be “the most favorable country of any in the world for persons of industry and frugality,” ideal for even those in the lowest social classes to immigrate to, given “the equal distribution of property, the great plenty of unoccupied lands, and the facility of procuring the means of subsistence.” Opportunity, he argued, was inherent in its vast lands and religious tolerance. In 2016, 228 years later, Alex Zhu, the co-CEO of Musical.ly and later VP of product at Bytedance, echoed these sentiments in the context of starting a new social network. Launching a new platform, he said, was like starting a new country: Getting users to move from an established network that had an ossified economy and social classes to a new network requires the possibility of success—the lure of the American Dream.
ECONOMY
NBC Chicago

Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend

Chicago’s forecast is expected to hit the upper-70s this weekend — yes, you read that correctly — and there will be plenty to do in the city. From rooftop yoga and drinks to touring blooming buds in conservatories, here are some activities you can check out this weekend:
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Recent spike in COVID positivity rate has experts concerned

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been a while since we've talked about the COVID-19 positivity rate in Chicago. However, this caught our eye -- a spike in the curve.The rate now 5.8 percent. That's the highest it's been in months. We wanted to know what's behind the jump. We've sent our Sabrina Franza to find out and says doctors are concerned.That number seems jarring, experts say, because it is.The City of Chicago says because public schools have been on spring break and less tests have been administered. That could inflate the positivity percentage.We weren't so sure about that -- so we...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Northbrook pulmonologist prepares to head to Poland, Ukraine border to help refugees

CHICAGO (CBS) – This weekend a local doctor will be trading the northern suburbs of Chicago for the border of Poland and Ukraine. He's stepping up to help refugees fresh from the war-torn country.As CBS2's Chris Tye reports, the pandemic helped reshape some thinking that led to this decision."You see these images night after night of what's going on, everyone wants to help in the ways that they can."And the way Pulmonary and Critical Care Dr. Jeremy Topin has decided to help — is to head there. "As word has gotten out, more and more people have donated supplies. We...
NORTHBROOK, IL

