Pulaski County, AR

Mills University Studies High & Middle Schools given ‘all clear’ after threat leads to evacuation

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Pulaski County Special School District said authorities had given the “all clear” for Mills University Studies High School and Mills University Studies Middle School following threats made earlier Thursday.

The high school was cleared just after 2:45 p.m. , with the middle school being cleared just before 3:30 p.m., district officials reported.

The district said a threat came in to the high school around 12:45 p.m., pushing school leaders to evacuate the building and notify law enforcement. The middle school was also evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Teams with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police searched both schools and have started an investigation into the threat.

The timing of the “all clear” notifications meant that students were able to be dismissed on time, though part of Dixon Road remained closed to allow buses to pick up students. Deputies have since cleared the road for other drivers.

FOX 16 News

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

