Pittsfield police looking for owners of two ATVs
Recreation vehicles are to be registered through Massachusetts if being operated on public or private property.
The following are prohibited operations of recreation vehicles, according to Mass.gov:
- Operating an off-highway vehicle in a manner that causes damage to public or private property is prohibited
- Operating on any public property not designated for vehicle use.
The following are safety measures for when operating recreation vehicles, according to Mass.gov:
- Approved helmet
- Adequate braking system
- A muffler that reduces noise and any noxious flames
- Must have one or more operating headlights
- A red rear light and red rear reflector when operated after sunset
If you have information on these vehicles or owners, Lieutenant John Soules can be contacted at 413-448-9700, extension 599.
