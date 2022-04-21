ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield police looking for owners of two ATVs

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWE47_0fGAZPsM00

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police are searching for the owners of two 4-wheelers that had been riding in the area of Reid Middle School.

West Springfield PD looking for suspect in credit card fraud

Recreation vehicles are to be registered through Massachusetts if being operated on public or private property.

The following are prohibited operations of recreation vehicles, according to Mass.gov:

  • Operating an off-highway vehicle in a manner that causes damage to public or private property is prohibited
  • Operating on any public property not designated for vehicle use.

The following are safety measures for when operating recreation vehicles, according to Mass.gov:

  • Approved helmet
  • Adequate braking system
  • A muffler that reduces noise and any noxious flames
  • Must have one or more operating headlights
  • A red rear light and red rear reflector when operated after sunset

If you have information on these vehicles or owners, Lieutenant John Soules can be contacted at 413-448-9700, extension 599.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
West Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
West Springfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Pittsfield, MA
Cars
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Pittsfield, MA
Crime & Safety
West Springfield, MA
Sports
Pittsfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Atvs#Reid Middle School#West Springfield Pd#Recreation#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Voice

Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy