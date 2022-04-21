ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

U.S. Launches New Program To Bring In Ukrainians Fleeing Conflict

By Ted Hesson
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration will allow Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion of their home country to come to the United States temporarily if they have American sponsors, U.S. officials said on Thursday. A new fast-track "humanitarian parole" program starting next week will offer qualifying Ukrainians the ability to stay in the...

